Cracker Barrel (Again) Faces a Right-Wing Woke Backlash

Published by

The Street

By Daniel Kline Most companies avoid taking overt political stands. Many businesses donate money to politicians on both sides of the aisle while others work hard to stay neutral. Some companies, like Chick-fil-A and Hobby Lobby, embrace the politics of the people who own them. In those two cases, both brands have openly embraced the religious faith of their founder/owners. DON’T MISS: Garth Brooks Answers Bud Light Fallout With ‘Woke’ Message Both those companies also have run into issues where their ownership’s stand on LGBTQ+ issues have led to a left-wing backlash. The left, however, has ra…

Read More