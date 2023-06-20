Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Dolly Parton releases duets with Heart’s Ann Wilson, And Judas Priest’s Out Lead Singer Rob Halford — LISTEN

Leave a Comment

Dolly Parton - Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson) (Official Audio)
play-rounded-fill
dolly parton magic man carl version feat ann wilson official audio
05:09

Dolly Parton - Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson) (Official Audio)
dolly parton bygones feat rob halford official audio
04:06

Dolly Parton - Bygones (feat. Rob Halford) (Official Audio)
dolly parton world on fire official audio
04:28

Dolly Parton - World On Fire (Official Audio)
682860 origin 1
 
Published by
New York Daily News
 

At 77, is singing her heart out and her face off on two new songs from her forthcoming debut rock album. On Friday, the country music superstar gave fans another sneak peek at the star-studded album, releasing collaborations with Judas Priest's and Heart's Ann Wilson. Both tracks will be featured on “Rockstar,” due out Nov. 17. Following last month's debut of the album's first single, “World on Fire,” comes a remake of Heart's 1975 classic “Magic Man,” featuring original group member Wilson. Parton added new elements to the song to transform it into a tribute to Carl T…

Read More

Related Posts