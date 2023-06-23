Towleroad Gay News

Don Lemon Eyeing Network Comeback After Chris Licht Exit: ‘CNN is in Don’s Blood’

Published by
Radar Online

Disgraced was unceremoniously fired by honchos, but he's looking to make a comeback now that the network's beleaguered CEO Chris Licht has been canned, too, RadarOnline.comhas learned. Lemon, 57, still intends to take the summer off but is open to meetings to discuss his “prodigal return” to the network that kicked him out the door in April, sources spilled. It would be a remarkable turnaround considering the newsman's rocky departure. “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon fired off in a statement at the time. “After 17 years at CNN I…

