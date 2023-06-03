Eddie Izzard says they are now called ‘Suzy’ and don’t mind being called ‘she, her, he, or him’

Published by

GB News

Eddie Izzard has confirmed her name change to “Suzy” but doesn’t mind she, her, he or him and will remain Eddie in public. Izzard has used she/her pronouns since 2020, although she admits she “doesn’t mind” when people say he/him. The aspiring MP previously said people can choose which name they wish to address her by. In a post on social media, the comedian explained that “no one can really get it wrong” as she cleared up her preferred name and pronouns months after formally announcing the change. She has been openly trans since 1985 and in 2020 announced she wanted to be “based in girl mode …

Read More