Elon Musk spends 24 hours spreading ‘unhinged’ anti-trans content

Published by

Raw Story

Business magnate Elon Musk has recently stirred controversy by sharing anti-trans content on his Twitter account. Known for his outspoken and often divisive social media presence, Musk’s posts have sparked heated debates and backlash from groups advocating for transgender rights. Musk came under fire from conservatives after Twitter reduced the distribution of a conservative film produced by The Daily Wire “that urges intolerance of trans people and opposes medical intervention for trans children,” according to Business Insider. The film by The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh had its visibility cut af…

Read More