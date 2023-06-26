Elton John honoured in special tribute by King’s Guard outside Buckingham Palace – WATCH

Published by

GB News (US)

This is the moment the King's Guard paid touching tribute to Elton John ahead of his Glastonbury performance on Sunday. The soldiers broke out into a rendition of the musician's biggest hits to mark what is expected to be his last concert in the United Kingdom. Elton John is nearing the end of a goodbye tour before his retirement, closing Glastonbury with an incredible set last night. Just hours before the concert, the King's Guard played Crocodile Rock and Can You Feel The Love Tonight outside Buckingham Palace. The special tribute was caught on video by videographer Shimmy Socol who happened…

Read More