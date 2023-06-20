Estonia votes to legalise same-sex marriage

Published by

Euronews (English)

The Estonian parliament has voted to legalise same-sex marriage. The move comes just two months after the country's new liberal coalition government took office, and nine years after the country introduced same-sex civil unions. In April, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas promised to legislate for same-sex marriage “as fast as possible”. “I'm proud of my country. We're building a society where everyone's rights are respected and people can love freely,” she said on Tuesday. Attitudes to same-sex marriage in the country have changed dramatically since 2012, according to the Estonian Human Rights Centr…

