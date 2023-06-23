Towleroad Gay News

Federal judge blocks Florida law aimed at drag performers

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a Florida law that he says is aimed at limiting the rights of drag performers. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell of Orlando wrote in his order that “this statute is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers.” “In the words of the bill's sponsor in the House, State Representative : “ … HB 1423 … will protect our children by ending the gateway propaganda to this evil — ‘Drag Queen Story Time,'” Presnell's ruling said. Fine, a Republican from Brevard County, declined to comment. The court ba…

