FIFA Announces Decision On Rainbow Armband For Women’s World Cup

Published by

The Spun

By Tzvi Machlin We're a few weeks away from the FIFA Women's World Cup and the controversy over the rainbow armband that created tension during last year's World Cup in Qatar has been renewed. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided against letting players wear the rainbow-colored armband most closely associated with LGBTQ+ pride this year and will instead offer a modified version as one of eight different armband options for players to wear throughout the tournament. Each armband will represent a different cause advocated by the United Nations. In a statement, FIFA president Gianni Infantino expl…

Read More