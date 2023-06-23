Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Fox News has misled its audience by ‘altering’ AP and Reuters articles on transgender care: report

Leave a Comment

683306 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

The Associated Press (AP) and both use the term “gender-affirming care” when reporting on matters. But ,according to Media Matters, has been replacing that term with “sex change” or “sex reassignment” when using the wire services' material — and is misleading viewers in the process. Media Matters' Mia Gingerich, in an article published on June 23, explains why replacing the term “gender-affirming care” with other terms in AP or Reuters articles is problematic. Gingerich slams Fox News' “demonization of trans people and the medical professionals who provide medically…

Read More

Related Posts