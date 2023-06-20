Greta Van Fleet singer comes out: ‘It’s imperative I speak my truth’

Published by

The Detroit News

Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka came out in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying he’s been in “loving, same-sex relationship” with his partner for eight years. “It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” the band’s frontman said in his post. The throwback Michigan rockers now reside in Tennessee, which in the last year has signed several pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation into law, “bills that threaten the freedom of love,” Kiszka wrote. Among those bills are curriculum censorship laws, bathroom bans and a ban…

