Hate group urges Ted Cruz to support Uganda’s ‘Kill the Gays’ law like in ‘the American colonies’

AlterNet

An official from the anti-LGBTQ hate group American Family Associationpublicly attacked U.S. Senator Ted Cruz over the Texas Republican’s opposition to the “Kill the Gays” law in Uganda. Cruz, who is not pro-LGBTQ civil rights, called the legislation “horrific & wrong” in late May. “Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse,” Cruz added. AFA’s Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs Jameson Taylor told attendees at the Nationa…

