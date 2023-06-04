Honor the past and celebrate the present with PRIDE | Opinion

Published by

NJ.com

Some 20,000 people turned out Sunday to see the floats, decorated vehicles and marching bands at New Jersey’s Asbury Park Pride celebration. The annual event, the largest and oldest of its kind in our state, embraces joy with a parade that everyone can join, a rally, a performance stage and a multitude of food vendors. The Asbury event will also exhibit health and legal support services that cater to the LGBTQ+ community. This year attendees will be treated to performances from local artists and national headliners including Snap! singer Thea Austin, best known for the 1992 hit song “Rhythm Is…

Read More