Iowa GOP leader sends Ron DeSantis ‘cease and desist’ letter for busing in supporters

Published by
Raw Story

Republican presidential candidate has received a “cease and desist” letter from an Iowa Republican leader after he was accused of busing in supporters to an Iowa event. The Messenger reported DeSantis received the “extraordinary” letter from Muscatine County's GOP demanding that the “Never Back Down PAC cease and desist all attempts to contact and collaborate with the Muscatine County Republican Party of Iowa.” The letter accused the DeSantis PAC of “unlawful and unethical collaboration … with Republican County Parties in the State of Iowa.” The controversy was created by the uniq…

