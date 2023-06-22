Israel lawmaker says LGBTQ+ people ‘more dangerous than IS’

Published by

Al-Araby

An Israeli lawmaker notorious for making inflammatory comments has said the country's LGBTQ+ community are more dangerous to Israel than the Islamic State (IS) terror group. Yitzhak Pindrus, a member of the Knesset from the United Torah Judaism political alliance – part of Israel's current far-right government – told Israeli television's Channel 12 earlier this week that the LGBTQ+ community is “the most dangerous thing for the State of Israel – more than IS, more than Hezbollah, more than Hamas”. “If it were up to me, I would prevent not just the pride march but also the whole movement,” Pind…

Read More