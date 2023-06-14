Israel’s Pride pinkwashing can’t mask its occupation

Published by

Al-Araby

While LGBTQ+ Israeliscelebrate Pride Month this June, Palestinians across the occupied territories continue to suffer the injustice and violence of the occupation. In 2023 alone, Israel has already killed more than 160 Palestinians. In Israel, LGBTQ+ Pride Month has long been a strategy – dubbed “pinkwashing” – to mask the horrors of the occupation. The state’s celebration of LGBTQ+ identities and the excess of publicity that comes with it serve to create a false image of Israel as a democratic and liberal nation. This year, the Israeli government is contradicting this LGBTQ+-friendly image mo…

