Istanbul marks Trans Pride March with police violence and detentions

Image by Cecilie Johnsen. Free to use under Unsplash License. After a six-year pause, this year's Trans Pride march took place on June 18 in Istanbul and was met with heavy police presence, intervention, and violence. Shortly after the group read out their statement and began to disperse, police used force and started detaining people. According to reports, at least eight people were detained on June 18. Trans Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey, 18 June 2023. The Turkish Government banned the Istanbul Trans Pride March as in previous years. #pride #Pride2023 #turkey @EPA_Images pic.twitter.com/Wq…

