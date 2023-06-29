Justice Jackson shreds SCOTUS for ‘let-them-eat-cake obliviousness’ in latest ruling

Published by

Raw Story

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson penned a blistering dissent taking her fellow SCOTUS justices to task for ruling the race-based affirmative action policies used by Harvard and other colleges as unconstitutional. In her dissent, Justice Jackson accused the court of treating racism as an ancient relic rather than something that still harms people of color to this day. While she acknowledged the conservatives' sincere desire for a colorblind society, she argued that such a society is not the one we currently have. “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ri…

Read More