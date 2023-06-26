Lance Armstrong Responds To Criticism Over His Transgender Comments

Published by

The Spun

By Andrew Holleran Lance Armstrong announced over the weekend that he'll be having a discussion with Caitlyn Jenner regarding the transgender athletes issue in sports. Many criticized Armstrong for the upcoming conversation, though the seven-time Tour de France winner believes people are misinterpreting his intentions. Armstrong responded to the critics on Sunday evening. “Climb down from the high horse Matthew. I'm actually not lecturing anyone rather bringing all sides to the table and inviting rational and open dialogue. And I might add, having a conversation that almost nobody dares touch….

Read More