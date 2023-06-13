LGBTQ rainbow flags destroyed by vandals outside Stonewall Inn, NYC birthplace of gay rights movement

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Three people destroyed gay pride rainbow flags flying in a park outside the Stonewall Inn, the Greenwich Village bar where an NYPD raid in 1969 sparked the gay rights movement. The vandalism happened at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday as the three men were walking past the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park on Christopher St. They broke a number of flags displayed on a fence, then took off, heading east on Waverly Place. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, which comes as the city celebrates Pride Month. The Stonewall is considered the birthplace of the ga…

