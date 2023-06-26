Louisa Chu: Drag brunch prevails at The Walnut Room, where history and radical acceptance collide

Published by

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Every other weekend or so, if you head up seven floors to The Walnut Room, in the store once known as Marshall Field’s on State Street in Chicago, you’ll feel the music before you see the spotlights beaming from the show. If you planned ahead, you’ll end up seated somewhere around the fountain, where the holiday tree usually hangs. The tree is literally hung from the ceiling, to keep some seasonal weight off the floor, with the priceless Tiffany domed ceiling below. That floor has carried the weight of generations. Families come not just for the winter holidays, but new traditions to…

Read More