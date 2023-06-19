Madonna Forces 29-year-old Boxer Boyfriend Josh Popper to Sign NDA Preventing Him From Spilling Bedroom Secrets: Sources

Published by

Radar Online

Madonna has forced her new 29-year-old boy toy boxer, Josh Popper, to sign a non-disclosure agreement preventing him from spilling any bedroom secrets, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources say the 64-year-old singer decided to not move forward with the romance until Josh agreed to her terms. “The number one rule of dating Madonna is you don't talk about Madonna,” said a source. “No one is more controlling of her image than she is.” The insider said, “Everyone who works on her upcoming tour had to sign an NDA before they could even audition — and the same applies to boyfriends. Before they even…

Read More