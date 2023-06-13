Melissa Etheridge to debut on Broadway in fall with autobiographical ‘My Window’

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Melissa Etheridge is set to make her Broadway debut this fall. The Grammy and Academy Award winning rock musician, known for hits such as “Come To My Window” and “I’m The Only One,” will star in a solo autobiographical show, “Melissa Etheridge: My Window.” Directed by Amy Tinkham, the production, written by Etheridge and her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, is scheduled for a limited nine-week residency at the Circle in the Square Theatre beginning Sept. 14. Tickets are now on sale. Etheridge, 62, joined pop music legend Barry Manilow onstage at Sunday’s star-studded 74th Annual Tony A…

