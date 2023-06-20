Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Moms for Liberty has been infiltrated by hardcore right-wing groups: report

Leave a Comment

682896 origin 1
Published by
Raw Story

The conservative group was founded as a “parental rights” group that focuses on protecting students from content that deals in race or gender and electing conservative candidates to school boards. But according to Vice News, the group is forging ties with extremist groups such as the Proud Boys. The connection follows a pattern of conservative MAGA-aligned groups being infiltrated by more extreme right-wing movements, Vice reported. “There's an ongoing campaign by these neo-Nazi groups to radicalize some of these more benign patriot MAGA groups—and it's working because I've se…

Read More

Related Posts