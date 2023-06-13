NYC Mayor Adams signs order protecting gender-affirming care

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Gender-affirming treatments like reassignment surgery and hormone therapy will now be protected under an executive order Mayor Adams signed Monday. The order prohibits city resources to be used to detain people who provide lawful gender-affirming care and forbids the city from cooperating with out-of-state investigations premised on gender-affirming treatments that are legal in New York State, but unlawful in other jurisdictions. “This executive order reaffirms the fact that hate has no place in our city and that all people deserve the right to gender-affirming care and protection a…

