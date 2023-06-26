Pride marches challenge endemic homophobia in the Balkans

Published by

Global Voices

Skopje Pride 2023 March, June 24, 2023. Photo by Global Voices, CC-BY-3.0. Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Skopje and thousands more in Sarajevo during the annual Pride events on Saturday, June 24. In the two weeks before that, Pride marches took place in Zagreb, Prishtina, Athens and Sofia, while International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) was celebrated in Tirana on May 17. And while only the Pride in Istanbul faced official government restrictions, these celebrations also came with similar demands in all Balkan capitals: stopping hate speech and…

Read More