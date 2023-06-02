Queer-led unions show the way forward for sex workers in Spain and Latin America

Published by

Global Voices

Sex workers from OTRAS lead a march in Spain celebrating LGTBIQ workers’ rights. Image credit: OTRAS, used with permission. Throughout the world, being a sex worker is often equated with being vulnerable, but today sex workers are building movements to strengthen their rights, making steady progress that can be recognised today, International Sex Workers’ Day. In Latin America, 14 countries have made sex work legal while criminalizing the management and organizing of sex work, while others have made local laws that criminalize sex work. But even in countries where it is legalized, labor rights…

