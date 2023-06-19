Racist, antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ flyers blanket lawns in Sacramento and county neighborhoods

Published by

The Sacramento Bee

Racist, antisemitic and homophobic flyers were found early Monday on the lawns of homes throughout areas of Sacramento, including two East Sacramento neighborhoods, a development that Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg immediately denounced. “It's probably no coincidence that those who hate would spew their vile, racist lies on Juneteenth, a holiday uplifting the ideal that all people are equal and free,” Steinberg said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee. “Sacramento will never cower in the face of antisemitism, racism or prejudice. “The overwhelming majority of people who love their neighbo…

