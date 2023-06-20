Russian Movie Portal Charged With ‘LGBT Propaganda’ – Reports

Published by

The Moscow Times

Russian authorities have charged a popular movie portal owned by the country's largest tech company Yandex with distributing so-called “LGBT propaganda,” independent media reported Tuesday. Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court registered an administrative case against Kinopoisk, a film database and streaming service with more than 150 million monthly visitors, according to the news website Mediazona. The plaintiff is listed as Russia's state media watchdog Roskomnadzor, which enforces the LGBT propaganda ban. It was not immediately clear which content was ruled to be in violation of Russian …

