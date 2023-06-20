Towleroad Gay News

Russian Movie Portal Charged With ‘LGBT Propaganda’ – Reports

Published by
The Moscow Times

Russian authorities have charged a popular movie portal owned by the country's largest tech company Yandex with distributing so-called “LGBT propaganda,” independent media reported Tuesday. Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court registered an administrative case against Kinopoisk, a film database and streaming service with more than 150 million monthly visitors, according to the news website Mediazona. The plaintiff is listed as Russia's state media watchdog , which enforces the LGBT propaganda ban. It was not immediately clear which content was ruled to be in violation of Russian …

