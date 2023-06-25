San Francisco Pride celebrates love and resilience amid surging anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Published by

The Mercury News

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Oretl had known he was gay for as long as he could remember. But as the 20-year-old stood by Market Street — in the thick of waving rainbow flags, dancing drag queens and a flurry of bubbles — on Sunday, he said he’d never felt more accepted. “I’m not used to seeing so much open love, and to finally be able to walk around without feeling afraid,” said Oretl, who had flown — for the very first time — from his small town in Ohio to attend San Francisco’s 53rd pride parade. “It’s nice to be able to just be happy.” Oretl was just one of an expected million attendees at the pa…

Read More