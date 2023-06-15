‘Shark Tank’ Investors Disagree On the Value of Running a ‘Woke’ Business

Published by

The Street

By Ian Krietzberg The controversy around the LGBTQ+ support offered up by some major businesses, namely Bud Light (BUDFF) and Target (TGT) – Get Free Report, has sparked national attention in recent weeks, setting off boycotts, sales dips and inciting a national conversation on whether businesses ought to take stances on cultural and political issues. Earlier in June, “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban, speaking at a conference, said that diversity is good business. In a June 11 interview with the Post Gazette, Cuban reiterated his stance on the issue, saying: “There is a reason almost all the t…

Read More