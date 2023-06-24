‘Significant breach of fitness’: Oregon city mayor faces heat after equating Pride flags to swastikas

Published by

AlterNet

Mayor Matt Diaz of Baker City, Oregon, is facing backlash from citizens after comparing those who support LGBTQ+ pride to Nazis, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports. The local leader recently shared Facebook post featuring “an image of four Pride flags positioned to look like a swastika,” along with the caption: “When you join four pride flags you become ultra pride.” Per OPB, Diaz's “post came only a few days before Baker City's third annual Pride Walk, an event meant to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community,” which is led “by Baker County Safe Communities Coalition and New Directions Nor…

