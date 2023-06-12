Speakers at Pulse remembrance ceremony want a future of ‘peace, love and acceptance of all’

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Silence swept the Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando on Monday night as attendees bowed their heads to remember the 49 lives lost on June 12, 2016 — a date ingrained in history as one of the nation’s worst mass shootings. In observance of the passage of seven years since the Pulse killings, hundreds gathered to pay their respects. At the start of the ceremony, the Orlando Gay Chorus and Adrian Toca performed the song “Rise Up” in honor of the victims and all who survived, as well as the first responders, community organizers an…

