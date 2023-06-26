Sri Lanka’s LGBTQ+ community holds Pride events demanding an end to discrimination

Published by

Global Voices

The Rainbow Kite Festival was held in Colombo by the LGBTQ+ community on June 24, 2023. Screenshot from YouTube video by Newsfirst Sri Lanka. Fair use. The first LGBTQ+ Pride event was held in Sri Lanka privately in 2005 and attended by around 300 people. Over the past decade, Sri Lanka has witnessed a growing movement for LGBTQ+ rights. The community supported by the non-profit organisation Equal Ground started to hold public Pride events in annual intervals and they received good responses despite some resistance. In last year's event, certain streets of the capital Colombo were painted in v…

Read More