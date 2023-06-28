Supreme Court could soon take hatchet to anti-discrimination laws based on entirely fabricated case

Published by

Raw Story

In some ways, one of the final decisions of the Supreme Court term, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, has echoes of another case that was decided a few years ago, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado. Both cases involve a small business owner (in the latter a baker, the former a website designer), who claim that Colorado's anti-discrimination law prohibits them from exercising their faith and conscience and compels them to endorse same-sex marriage in their services, and both are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a far-right legal organization considered a hate group by the Southern P…

Read More