Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Supreme Court could soon take hatchet to anti-discrimination laws based on entirely fabricated case

Leave a Comment

684160 origin 1
Published by
Raw Story

In some ways, one of the final decisions of the Supreme Court term, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, has echoes of another case that was decided a few years ago, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado. Both cases involve a small business owner (in the latter a baker, the former a website designer), who claim that Colorado's anti-discrimination law prohibits them from exercising their faith and conscience and compels them to endorse in their services, and both are represented by the (ADF), a far-right legal organization considered a by the Southern P…

Read More

Related Posts