The far right’s anti-‘woke’ vendetta has cost Corporate America $28.7 billion since early April: report

Published by

AlterNet

On the far right, “woke” has become one of the most weaponized terms of 2023. The term has come to have an extremely negative connotation among MAGA Republicans and right-wing media elite — so negative that, according to Axios’ Javier E. David, anti-“wokeness” has collectively caused Target, Anheuser Busch and Kohl’s to suffer a “$28.7 billion loss in market value since the beginning of April.” “Woke” is not a new expression. The term emerged in the Black community as far back as the 1940s, and for decades, it had a very positive connotation — essentially meaning enlightened, well-informed and…

Read More