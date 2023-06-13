Trans woman MP designate advocates for a more gender-inclusive Thailand

Published by

Global Voices

Paramee “Juang” Waichongcharoen. Photo from Prachatai This edited article by Patpon Sabpaitoon was originally published by Prachatai, an independent news site in Thailand, and an edited version is republished by Global Voices under a content-sharing agreement. While women have long been considered “ornamental” in Thailand, with the media and public often obsessively focusing on their looks or how they dress and act, LGBTQ+ representation is nearly non-existent. Many in the LGBTQ+ community are subject to the same fate or even worse. A watershed moment for the community came in the last electio…

Read More