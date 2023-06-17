Trump approved of ending Miss Universe’s ban on transgender contestants: report

Published by

AlterNet

Former President Donald Trump vowed in a speech at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 that he will prohibit transgender women from competing in female sports if he is reelected in 2024. “We will ban men from participating in women’s sports,” Trump said, as quoted in a January 31st NBC News analysis. Trump claimed that it is “so ridiculous” that “young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males” and declared that “it’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports, which worked for so long and so har…

