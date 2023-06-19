Turkish police seal off Istanbul city centre to block pride parade

Published by

DPA

Activists in Istanbul turned out to march against the discrimination of trans people despite officials banning the city's Trans Pride Parade on Sunday over fears it posed a threat to family values. However police were nevertheless able to prevent parade participants from demonstrating at the city's central Taksim Square with large-scale roadblocks. Metro connections that could have shuttled protesters to Taksim Square were also interrupted. According to activist association Kaos GL, police mounted “attacks” on demonstration participants. The governor of Istanbul, Davut Gül, had already announc…

