Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

U.S. Catholic bishop resigns after investigation of abuse cover-up

Leave a Comment

684052 origin 1
Published by

By Philip Pullella (Reuters) – on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee following a Vatican investigation triggered by a rebellion by priests and allegations that the bishop mishandled a sexual abuse investigation. The one-line statement from the Vatican gave no reason for the resignation of Bishop Richard Stika, who has denied any wrongdoing. Stika, who at 65 is 10 years short of the usual retirement age for bishops, said in a statement that he had handed in his resignation primarily because of a string of health issues, some of which…

Read More

Related Posts