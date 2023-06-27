U.S. Catholic bishop resigns after investigation of abuse cover-up



By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee following a Vatican investigation triggered by a rebellion by priests and allegations that the bishop mishandled a sexual abuse investigation. The one-line statement from the Vatican gave no reason for the resignation of Bishop Richard Stika, who has denied any wrongdoing. Stika, who at 65 is 10 years short of the usual retirement age for bishops, said in a statement that he had handed in his resignation primarily because of a string of health issues, some of which…

