Uganda enacts repressive law putting LGBTQ+ communities at serious risk

Published by

Global Voices

Image of LGBTQ community protest in Uganda, on the Africanews YouTube Channel. May 2023 was a watershed period for Uganda’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community. On May 2, the Ugandan Parliament passed a bill that left this community under threat of imprisonment and capital punishment. On May 29, President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in office since 1986, enacted a law against homosexuality that human rights defenders and the international community consider extremely repressive. An official announcement was made on the presidential Twitter account. President @Ka…

Read More