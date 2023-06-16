US imposes visa restrictions on Uganda officials after anti-LGBTQ law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Uganda officials after the African nation passed an anti-LGBTQ law that was condemned by many countries and the United Nations, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

The State Department did not mention any names or even the number of officials on whom this restriction had been placed but said the U.S. would hold accountable those who are responsible for abusing human rights in Uganda, “including those of LGBTQI+ persons.”

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey)