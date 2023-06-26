US Supreme Court turns away case on charter school’s mandatory skirts for girls



Reuters Published by

By Andrew Chung (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a North Carolina public charter school's defense of its blocked requirement that girls wear skirts – a student uniform policy that its founder explained is aimed at treating women like “fragile vessels.” Turning away an appeal by Charter Day School Inc, the justices left in place a lower court's decision that the dress code discriminated against students based on gender in violation the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment promise of equal protection under the law. Charter schools in North Carolina are tuition-free, ope…

Read More