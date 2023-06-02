Watch: Thousands of Israelis celebrate Pride in Jerusalem despite counter-march

Published by

Euronews (English)

Thousands of Israelis joined Jerusalem’s Pride parade on Thursday, a high-security event in the conservative city where critics of LGBTQ rights held a counter-demonstration nearby. It’s the first time that the annual event is being held under the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His government includes multiple cabinet members who have expressed homophobic views in the past. Participants painted their faces, waved rainbow flags and carried balloons. The march in the conservative city is always tense and tightly secured by police, and has been wracked by violence in t…

