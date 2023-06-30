Towleroad Gay News

Why are The Texas Rangers the only team in the MLB without Pride night?

Published by
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are the only team in without a Pride Night celebrating the LGBTQ culture and its history. The Rangers have various theme nights throughout the season for the , Mexican Heritage and among a multitude of others. Even among their fellow Texas professional sports team, the the Rangers are an outlier. The Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Astros, FC Dallas, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo FC and Dallas Wings all have Pride Night celebrations. When asked about the lack of Pride Night celebration the Rangers orga…

