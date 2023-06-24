Yosemite held Pride event — and now there are calls for boycotts

Published by

The Charlotte Observer

Yosemite National Park became the latest target of boycott threats after hosting a Pride parade for park staff. Here's what happened. Popular drag queen and environmentalist Pattie Gonia posted a TikTok showing a Pride parade for park staff on June 8 that quickly went viral. “Hello, in case you didn't know, gay people are literally taking over the National Park System,” they say in the video, which shows participants hiking through the park with pride flags and attire. Pattie Gonia then describes how they helped throw Pride at Yosemite for the third year in a row. “As you can see, there are li…

Read More