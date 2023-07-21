A New ‘Woke-Free’ Beer Called Ultra Right Released A Wild Parody Ad Mocking Bud Light — Here’s What You Need To Know About The New Conservative Brewer

Published by

Benzinga

Bud Light's controversial campaign with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney is changing the beer industry. While Mulvaney boasts 10.7 million followers on TikTok, the collaboration triggered a backlash on social media and led some beer drinkers to boycott Bud Light. According to consulting company Bump Williams using data from NielsenIQ, Bud Light sales in the U.S. dropped 27% in the four-week period ended July 8 compared to the previous year. Bud Light's declining sales provide a window of opportunity for competitors to swoop in and grab market share. A new brewer has also ente…

Read More