A Texas judge wants to use SCOTUS anti-LGBTQ ruling to refuse to marry same-sex couples

In 2019, Waco, Texas Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley received an official “public warning” from the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct for refusing to officiate weddings for same-sex couples. The warning, while public, did not come with any fine nor any severe sanctions or censure, as NCRM reported at the time, yet Judge Hensley sued. She retained a far-right wing anti-LGBTQ Christian activist group with ties to Trump, , to represent her in her $10,000 lawsuit for damages. Three years later, almost to the day of her warning, a Texas bipartisan appeals court panel…

