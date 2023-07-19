Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames ‘Misinformation’ For Bud Light Woes

Published by

The Street

By Daniel Kline Anheuser-Busch Chief Executive Michel Doukeris has been in damage-control mode since the company decided to partner with the transgender social-media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. That deal — which was not a major promotion — blew up in the company's face, leading to boycotts of its products. Bud Light, a brand led at the time by Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid, sent Mulvaney cans of the beer with her face on them to celebrate her first year living as a woman. That was a calculated business arrangement for the transgender influencer to promote the beer — which was then the t…

Read More