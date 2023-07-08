Anti-LGBT protesters break up Pride festival in Georgia



(Reuters) – Up to 2,000 anti-LGBT protesters broke up a Gay Pride festival in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Saturday, scuffling with police and destroying props including rainbow flags and placards, though there were no reports of injuries. Organisers accused the authorities of actively colluding with the demonstrators to disrupt the festival, but a government minister said it was a difficult event to police as it was held in an open area, near a lake. “The protesters managed to find… ways to enter the area of the event, but we were able to evacuate the Pride participants and organisers,” …

